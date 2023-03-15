Staying mobile and active: Easy ways to keep your joints and muscles healthy

Crossing the road quickly before the light turns red, taking the stairs or bending down to pick something up, are activities many may take for granted. But as our knee joints and leg muscles weaken with age, these tend to get more difficult.

Dr Tomohiro Rogi (PhD), a product researcher at Suntory Wellness Research Centre, explains that you can still experience a good quality of life as you get older. Here, he shares more on taking care of your joints and muscles.

Q: What are the common causes of muscle decline and joint pain?

It can be caused by a variety of factors like ageing, overuse or injury. Ageing can cause reduced muscle mass, leading to decreased strength. Loss of cartilage, stiffness and general wear and tear can also result in joint pain.

In Singapore, osteoarthritis affects 10 per cent of the adult population, especially women aged 50 and above.

Q: Does this mean only elderly people will suffer muscle decline and joint pain?

Older adults are more likely to experience this due to deterioration of joints, muscles, as well as cartilage inflammation from wear and tear. On average, our muscle mass decreases about 40 per cent from the age of 20 to 80.

However, muscle and joint pain can affect people of all ages. Individuals who may be more susceptible to this include those in jobs that require repetitive motions, lift heavy objects or stand for extended periods. Physically active people who engage in high-impact sports or strenuous activities that put stress on their joints and muscles are also at risk.

Q. How can I maintain good muscle and joint health as I age?

This is important for mobility, to improve walking speed, prevent injury and improve overall quality of life. Here are some tips: