Brain fog, fatigue and recurring mild fever: Symptoms of multiple myeloma and new treatments available

When Madam Thong Jinli started feeling fatigued from hot flashes and a recurring mild fever, she suspected something was wrong. “My symptoms made me feel drained and affected my work as a part-time tuition teacher,” the 71-year-old shares. Since no one in her family has had cancer, Madam Thong did not think that was the cause. Following a series of blood tests, however, she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

The second most common blood cancer in Singapore after lymphoma, multiple myeloma is diagnosed in over 100 patients here each year. It is a cancer that originates in the bone marrow and affects the body’s plasma cells, which are responsible for producing antibodies to help protect against infection. In multiple myeloma, the cancerous plasma cells produce abnormal antibodies known as M-proteins and crowd out healthy blood cells. These myeloma cells also damage and weaken the bone.

Dr Chandramouli Nagarajan, senior consultant at Singapore General Hospital, explains that in almost all patients, multiple myeloma is preceded by a blood condition called Monoclonal Gammopathy of Undetermined Significance (MGUS), where some of the body’s plasma cells make M-proteins.

However, as MGUS is not a blood cancer, it does not mean that people with the condition will go on to develop multiple myeloma. In certain cases, MGUS may even regress or disappear altogether.

Risk factors, signs and when to seek help

Family history is a known risk factor for multiple myeloma, with first-degree relatives, such as parents, siblings and children, two to three times more likely to develop the disease. It tends to affect people above the age of 55 and is also slightly more common in men, although the reason for this is unclear.