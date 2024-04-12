Boosting cancer treatment accuracy: How gene testing helps

Singapore, like most modern, developed countries, has been grappling with a rising incidence of cancer. Today, one in four Singaporeans is likely to get some form of cancer during their lifetime, according to the Singapore Cancer Society.

The Singapore Cancer Registry Annual Report 2021 revealed that over 84,000 new cancer cases were reported between 2017 and 2021.

Lymphoma is among the different cancer types reported, with the aggressive form – natural killer/T-cell lymphoma (NKTCL) – more prevalent in the Asian population. A rare blood cancer, it remains less studied and is poorly understood, according to the National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS).

As a result, treatment options are limited and survival rates are relatively low.

Professor Lim Soon Thye, chief executive officer at NCCS and professor at Duke-NUS Medical School, explains: “Lymphoma is a complex cancer which can manifest in various forms or exhibit different characteristics in different individuals. We need to better understand the disease and take a more targeted approach to treating individuals affected by it, so that we can improve treatment outcomes.”

His research is supported by the Tanoto Foundation Professorship in Medical Oncology at the SingHealth Duke-NUS Academic Medical Centre. The Professorship was established with the support of Tanoto Foundation in 2013 and has been a catalyst for several findings in the field since its inception.

Identifying cancer-causing genes

One major area of study conducted by Prof Lim and his NCCS team is genome sequencing and analysis.

In 2019, they collaborated with Singapore General Hospital (SGH), National University Cancer Institute, Singapore (NCIS) and Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS) under Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) to study more than 21,000 participants from Asia and the United States. This has been described as the largest NKTCL genome-wide association study to date.

The study found that two genes, IL18RAP and HLA-DRB1, significantly increase NKTCL risk in patients.

Those with a risk allele (a variant form of a gene) are 39 per cent to 53 per cent more likely to develop NKTCL. Individuals with two identical risk alleles in IL18RAP, HLA-DRB1 and HLA-DPB1 are 18 times more predisposed to the disease.

“Our findings shed light on the need for genetic consultation to aid precision medicine for patients with NKTCL and point to the potential benefit of immunotherapies to tackle this deadly disease,” says Prof Lim.

Prof Lim also co-leads the Lymphoma Genomic Translational Research Laboratory at NCCS with leading oncologists, pathologists and scientists, taking a bench-to-bedside approach to lymphoma treatment research. The laboratory currently drives whole-genome sequencing of NKTCL in the International Cancer Genome Consortium (ICGC).