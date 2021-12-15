Bookings for children to start next week if doses arrive

More than 300,000 children aged five to 11 will progressively be able to book their Covid-19 vaccination appointments from next week, if the delivery of the paediatric doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine arrives as scheduled.

The vaccination exercise will start from the end of December for the older children in Primary 3 to 5, and the younger ones thereafter in early 2022, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing yesterday.

"As more of our children get vaccinated, we will be able to resume more learning activities, sports and games, which are critical to their physical, cognitive and socio-emotional well-being and development," said Mr Chan.

He added that the authorities are awaiting confirmation of the date of arrival of the paediatric doses.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) had announced last Friday its approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged five to 11.

The vaccine will also be offered to long-term pass holders in Singapore within this age group.

The expert committee on Covid-19 vaccination has said the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks posed to young children. The children will be given smaller doses - one-third of that used for those aged 12 and above - and the jabs will be spaced at least 21 days apart.

It recommended that children with moderate to severe chronic medical conditions be given priority to receive the jabs.

The Ministry of Education is working closely with MOH and the Early Childhood Development Agency to prepare for the vaccination exercise, which will involve over 300,000 children aged five to 11.

"As parents, we all want our children to be healthy and safe. Vaccination against Covid-19 will help minimise the chances of our children getting seriously ill if they do get infected, especially with the latest Omicron variant of concern," said Mr Chan.

Other nations such as Canada, the United States, Israel and Australia have also given the green light for the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged between five and 11.