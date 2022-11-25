Soothing dry skin for adults and children: Oil-based gel moisturiser protects and smoothens

One product, many uses

Mr Letscher shares that Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel has undergone derma testing1 and has been found to be suitable to be used on sensitive skin, particularly very dry skin caused by skin problems such as eczema, for both adults and children.

Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel is made of active ingredients such as shea butter, essential fatty acids and vitamins A & E to nourish and moisturise the skin. This oil-based ingredient forms a barrier to retain moisture and reduce water loss from the skin.

There is also hyaluronic acid which has strong moisturising benefits and the ability to penetrate deep into the skin. Meanwhile, glycerin locks in moisture and slows down water evaporation, and urea retains water, keeping skin soft and supple, and bringing much needed relief to dry skin.

Vitamin B3 (Niacinamide) has also been added to this formula to support skin elasticity and create healthy skin texture. According to Mr Letschert, the long-term use of vitamin B3 can benefit the health of the epidermis – the outermost layer of your skin – to keep it hydrated and improve its tone.

The final ingredient is chamomile oil, which has anti-inflammatory properties, and can provide soothing and calming benefits to the skin.

Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel is also non-comedogenic, which means it doesn’t block the pores and allows the skin to breathe and remain hydrated. Another added bonus: It does not contain parabens and preservatives that can irritate the skin. This means the gel can be used on sensitive skin and on all areas of the body, including the face. It is also suitable for use on dry and cracked heels.

Prior to trialling Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel, Mary Wu, 37, a writer, had dry, peeling hands. This was further exacerbated by frequent hand-washing and using alcohol-based sanitisers during the pandemic’s peak. Ms Wu also has dry, flaking skin on her knee caps, ankle and elbows, plus the skin on her heels are also thick and dry, and prone to hairline cracks.

After nightly application of Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel just before bedtime for a week, she noticed that the patches of rough dry skin now appear smoother, and her hands, though still dry, have stopped peeling. Her heels are less dry and the cracks are healing.

“The texture is quite viscous and oily, unlike other lotions, but the heat from my hands transformed the gel into a smooth layer that was quickly absorbed by my skin but didn’t disappear completely. A small dab can easily cover a larger area as it feels very ‘spreadable’,” says Ms Wu.

To use Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel, apply a small amount to dry skin as required. As the formula is quite dense, use less than you would when applying a cream and massage in small circular motions until fully absorbed.