Beyond the next medical technology frontier

Are you interested to find out how surgeons are using lifelike 3D-printed medical models to hone their skills for complex procedures? Curious to see the latest in implant technology?

These are just some of the highlights at the upcoming Medical Manufacturing Asia 2018. Held biennially, this fourth edition will be held at Marina Bay Sands from Aug 29 to 31.

As Asia’s medical technology (MedTech) market gears up to overtake the European Union as the second largest international market by 2020, Medical Manufacturing Asia offers a conducive environment to network and gather insights. With Singapore home to more than 60 multinational MedTech companies, the nation is strategically placed to enable MedTech companies to tap into other regional opportunities.

Medical Technology in the digital age

Visitors to Medical Manufacturing Asia can look forward to the following highlights:

High Technology for Medical Devices Forum

Organised by the IVAM Microtechnology Network, the forum will cover the latest innovations and best practices in the fields of micro- and nanotechnology. Attendees can learn about lab-on-a-chip technology and biocompatible materials, as well as inspection equipment and testing services.

MedTech in Focus – Digitalising the MedTech Industry seminar

Jointly organised by Singapore Precision Engineering and Technology Association (SPETA) and Messe Düsseldorf Asia, this seminar discusses how digital technology is redefining modern manufacturing in the MedTech industry. With technology bringing about large-scale changes in the manufacturing industry, digitalisation will gain tremendous momentum as the industry looks to smart manufacturing taking the lead.

Technical presentations

Aside from forums and seminars, many companies will be exhibiting the best in MedTech and introducing brand new innovative products. This includes the worldwide launch of Ebnet Medical’s SWORDCATH, a puncture system that simplifies the insertion of catheters. Smartmembranes will also be presenting on nano and macro porous membranes, which are applications found in filtration and sensor technology. Other technical presentations will inform visitors about the latest advances in medical device packaging, 3D printing, cold chain control into the pharmacy and more.



PHOTO: MESSE DÜSSELDORF ASIA



Booth activities

Medical Manufacturing Asia will feature global and regional exhibitors from 24 countries with workshops and demonstrations showcasing products and technologies. Some of these brands include local company Inzign, which offers innovative solutions in the manufacturing of medical devices. Formative Tech, another homegrown company, will celebrate the launch of its Babyplast Micro Injection Moulding Machines.

Visitors to Medical Manufacturing Asia are automatically entitled to a free business matching service, which allows them to connect and meet with relevant exhibitors by scheduling face-to-face meetings leading up to the exhibition, to fast-track their visit .

Who should attend

Medical Manufacturing Asia is the ideal networking and learning platform for all who are involved in medical engineering and product development, such as design engineers, packaging specialists, and R&D technicians.

The event is jointly organised by SPETA and Messe Düsseldorf Asia. It will be held alongside its partner event, Asia’s leading medical and healthcare exhibition, Medical Fair Asia 2018.