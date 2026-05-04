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CDA commences mandatory screening at Heartbeat@Bedok on May 4 after a three clusters were detected in the area.

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SINGAPORE – Businesses in Bedok Central affected by reduced footfall following the recent announcement of tuberculosis (TB) clusters will pay only half of their rent as well as service and conservancy charges in May.

The mandatory screening at Bedok Central, which began on May 4, will also be extended to May 8 to allow more people to register for it.

The first day of screening at the community hub appeared to be smooth in the morning, with about 30 people at 11am.

Freelance photographer Edwin Koo, who visits the area about two to three times a week, was not overly concerned about the risk of infection.

However, the 47-year-old said he decided to register for the screening as a precaution as he has three children.

Staff at the site helped him better understand TB as well as the relatively low risk of contracting it, he added.

Retiree Joanne Thng, who visits the community hub about three times a week , walked in to make an appointment for screening later this week.

The 65-year-old knew of people who contracted TB but had since recovered. Although she was not overly worried, she decided to go for screening as a precaution.

“It’s convenient that the Government decided to set up the screening facility here,” she said.

Senior Minister of State for Health Tan Kiat How said more slots are being opened up for others who wish to be screened, though priority will be given to hawkers and employees in the area

For those who want to be screened as soon as possible, arrangements will be made for them to do so at SATA CommHealth’s Bedok clinic, said Mr Tan, who is also MP for the Kampong Chai Chee ward of East Coast GRC.

“I know they want peace of mind for themselves and their loved ones (by getting) screened,” he told reporters.

The Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) announced on April 30 that the mandatory screening will be conducted between May 4 and 7 at the community hub for about 700 tenants and employees of the three places where the TB cases were found.

CDA said that three TB clusters with a total of 13 cases were found in Bedok Central.

The infection was likely caused through repeated visits or prolonged exposure at three locations – Heartbeat@Bedok, Block 216 Bedok Food Centre and Market, and Singapore Pools Bedok Betting Centre at Block 215 Bedok North Street 1.

The mandatory screening at Bedok Central, which began on May 4, will also be extended to May 8 to allow more people to register for it. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

Hawkers at the food centre reported less footfall over the past few days amid concerns over contracting TB.

To support them, the National Environment Agency (NEA) will provide a half-month rental rebate for eligible hawkers and merchants in May , said Minister for Law Edwin Tong on his social media accounts on May 4.

“This means that they will only pay half the rental for the month,” said Mr Tong, who is also an MP for East Coast GRC.

Additionally, the East Coast Town Council will give the affected businesses a half-month waiver on their service and conservancy charges.

“Both of these measures will help alleviate their financial position given the current reduced footfall,” said Mr Tong, adding that NEA and the town council would reach out to the businesses with further information.

To give customers greater assurance, the authorities will work with the hawker and merchant associations in the area to enhance cleaning and sanitisation during suitable times, he said.

The TB cases were discovered between January 2023 and February 2026. None of the 13 were working at the three locations.

They started treatment immediately after diagnosis. Seven have already completed their treatment, while five are still being treated, with all 12 people no longer infectious. One patient died from causes not linked to the TB infection.

After the announcement of the cases, Ms Umi Uswatun Khasanah saw the number of customers at her stall, Ummi Kitchen, falling by up to 70 per cent.

Rental rebates would help address the drop in business , the 51-year-old said, noting that her operating costs have been increasing in recent months.

“The price of everything has been going up, like ingredients,” she said.

The first day of screening at the community hub appeared to be smooth in the morning, with about 30 people at 11am. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

Ms Lee Yee Moi said the number of customers at her stall, FZ Vegetarian, had fallen by as much as 60 per cent.

The 64-year-old said she hopes more clarification would be provided about TB and its transmission so that people will be less fearful.

CDA has said Singapore’s TB clusters are not linked to Malaysia’s cases.

Malaysia has seen a recent rise in TB infections, with 3,161 cases recorded in the first six weeks of 2026, up 10 per cent from the same period in 2025.

TB is endemic in Singapore. There were 1,019 new cases of active TB among Singapore residents in 2025, down from 1,156 in 2024.

As of end-April 2026, there have been 240 cases of TB here, according to CDA data.