Be prepared psychologically for a long fight: Heng

One hundred days after Singapore's first case of Covid-19, one key thing learnt about the new coronavirus is how it is very agile and spreads very rapidly, and at an exponential pace if not contained, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

"It is too early to say how long the pandemic will take to run its course globally. So psychologically, we need to be prepared for a long fight," he told The Sunday Times.

"We are not out of the woods at this point. But we have the strength and resilience, as well as the fiscal resources, to manage this."

A second lesson is that while some countries have had some success in containing the spread of the virus, they are still concerned about a resurgence once measures are lifted. Other countries are overwhelmed, despite having some of the best medical resources and expertise.

"We must not underestimate the threat that this virus poses," Mr Heng said in an interview with The Sunday Times on the first 100 days of the outbreak.

In his view, Singapore, on the whole, has done well in some key areas: the fatality rate remains low; it has ramped up its testing capacity significantly; the healthcare system has been stretched but is functioning well and with dedicated staff doing their utmost.

The country has maintained good links with experts around the world, and provides very regular updates to Singaporeans.

Imposing immigration restrictions early and putting in place screening at the checkpoints have helped keep infections from abroad low, he said, and safe distancing has kept infections in social settings down.

"But areas where people or workers are in close proximity, such as in our nursing homes, hostels and dormitories, these are areas where we must put in further targeted measures."

Mr Heng, who is adviser to the multi-ministry task force on managing Covid-19, noted that there was some initial panic buying when the crisis alert was raised to orange. "Fortunately, the situation improved quickly. Some chose to spread fake news, but these are a small minority."

He was heartened that Singaporeans have largely been calm and considerate, showing support for one another and officers on the front line. There was a sevenfold increase in donations and many have volunteered their services.

"The spirit of Singapore Together shines in these difficult moments, and I trust this will continue to grow beyond the crisis."

He paid tribute to the dedication of those on the front lines, including in hospitals, immigration checkpoints and worker dormitories.

The media has also played a very key role in providing accurate information, helping people understand the complex facets of the challenges and highlighting both responsible and irresponsible behaviours, he said.

"Ultimately, it is how we respond collectively as one that will determine whether we succeed in dealing with this invisible enemy - a microscopic virus. This virus respects no borders, and will get at us through the weakest link. Hence, we must stay united."

Mr Heng also shared insights into the workings of the multi-ministry task force.

The complexity of fighting the pandemic required a coordinated response involving almost all agencies, and the task force was set up to oversee this effort.

After consulting Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Mr Heng got Health Minister Gan Kim Yong and National Development Lawrence Wong to lead this effort.

There are trade-offs in many of the decisions the team must take and the task force members have rigorous debates.

Mr Heng's role is to weigh in and determine these critical decisions. He also has specific discussions with the co-chairs of the task force on the more complex issues, and to support them in the final decision-making.

The task force draws on the experience and expertise of senior Cabinet members. Major decisions are deliberated at the Cabinet, which PM Lee chairs.

Mr Heng described the co-chairs as "very effective".

Mr Gan has a deep understanding of the healthcare institutions and made very good judgment calls to ensure that the system can cope with the growing load and the best medical advice is brought to bear in decision-making.

Mr Wong complemented this very well by looking at issues that affect the community and the economy, and cross-border measures, Mr Heng said, adding that they drew in ideas from the other ministers and public officers effectively.

Asked how this fourth-generation team of ministers was handling its first major crisis, Mr Heng said: "This crisis has brought us much closer together as a team - the regular meetings, having to get a good handle of a very fluid and fast-moving situation, and making hard choices on very compressed timelines."

He added that times of crisis are also when the trust between the leadership and the people is tested.

"This has been one of the most important aspects of our work. We had to be frank and transparent with our people, and explain why we have had to make these difficult decisions. We are in this together, with the people and for the people."