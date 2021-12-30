Banned substance, potent adulterants found in five products, including slimming pills: HSA

SINGAPORE - Potent adulterants, including a banned substance, have been found in five products sold on local e-commerce and social media platforms. These may cause severe adverse effects among consumers, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Thursday (Dec 30).

The products are: X-Gout, dcr Natural Herbs Honey Enzyme, KMS2 Dark Chocolate Mocha Botanical Beverage, Speedy Slim Capsules (Black) and Speedy Slim Capsules (Gold).

HSA advised the public to refrain from purchasing or consuming these products, and for those who have consumed them to see a doctor as soon as possible.

In its statement, HSA said it had found potent adulterants, which include medicinal ingredients and sibutramine, a banned substance, in the products.

Citing cases where consumers have experienced severe adverse effects, HSA said a woman in her 40s who had taken X-Gout for a year developed Cushing's syndrome, a life-threatening steroid-induced condition.

She had used the product for her knee pain and over the course of a few months, she gained 22kg as well as experienced shortness of breath and swelling of her lower limbs.

She consulted a doctor, who diagnosed her with diabetes and reported her case to HSA for further investigation as the symptoms indicated inappropriate steroid consumption.

Upon testing the product, HSA detected four medicinal ingredients - dexamethasone, indomethacin, piroxicam and paracetamol. Dexamethasone is a steroid, while indomethacin and piroxicam are both non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

A man in his 40s also developed Cushing's syndrome after taking dcr Natural Herbs Honey Enzyme for about six months.

After he stopped consuming the product, he experienced withdrawal symptoms such as loss of appetite, lower energy levels and rashes on his body.

HSA said samples of the honey enzyme were found to contain paracetamol, and it could not rule out the presence of other adulterants or steroids.

The KMS2 Dark Chocolate Mocha Botanical Beverage was found to contain sulphamethoxydiazine, an antibacterial medicine, and amethocaine, an anaesthetic, after the HSA received feedback from a consumer who had experienced side effects such as fast heartbeat, thirst and a dry mouth.

HSA said the consumer had taken the product for a few days.