Ban on live music, TV screenings at eateries among restrictions

When Singapore enters phase two of the post-circuit breaker measures on Friday, most outlets will reopen - but there will still be restrictions in place, such as a ban on TV screenings or live music at eateries. Some places, such as museums and libraries, will also remain shut for now.

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, co-chair of the multi-ministry task force tackling the spread of the coronavirus, said such exceptions are needed.

This is because the nature of certain activities or locations increases the risk of people being infected.

For instance, although food and beverage outlets will be able to allow dining in once more, live music as well as television and video screenings will be banned at such places.

This is because the noise caused by such activities may cause people to speak more loudly, resulting in droplets - which may carry the coronavirus - being spread further. Patrons may also end up lingering longer than necessary at the outlets, said Mr Wong.

And while tuition and private enrichment classes can resume, singing and voice-training classes will remain shut as they are considered a higher-risk activity.

Activities that involve large numbers of people who are likely to come into close contact often, in enclosed spaces or for prolonged periods, will also have to wait.

"Our experience in Singapore and also overseas has shown that such settings are of higher risk and they could result in large clusters forming. So these are your super spreader events," said Mr Wong.

These include religious congregations, libraries, museums and large-scale events and venues such as conferences, exhibitions, concerts and trade fairs. Entertainment venues like bars, nightclubs, karaoke outlets, cinemas, theatres as well as indoor and outdoor attractions will also have to remain shut.

"The government agencies are continuing to engage the relevant businesses and organisations on the safe management measures that would be needed for these specific activities and settings, and subject to these safe management precautions and requirements being put in place at a later date, we will be able to allow these to resume progressively over time," said Mr Wong.

He added that some of these locations may be able to open in a few weeks' time, but with strict limits on the number of visitors.

Restrictions have also been eased slightly for certain other higher-risk activities and locations.

Wedding solemnisations at home, at the Registry of Marriages or at the Registry of Muslim Marriages may take place with up to 10 people excluding the solemniser.

This limit is raised to 20 people at other venues, subject to other safe management principles. Up to 20 people can also be present at one time at wakes and funerals.

Some of these restrictions may be eased further during phase two if the situation improves.