Back-to-school bugs: Communicable Diseases Agency advises parents, children to be vigilant

Teach children how to wash their hands properly and frequently, and dry them after.

SINGAPORE - As infections often spike at the start of the year when school reopens, the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) has stressed that preventive measures are vital to significantly reduce the transmission of infectious diseases.

In early 2025, polyclinics here handled more acute respiratory infection cases, with the average daily number of cases rising to 3,392 in the week of Jan 26 to Feb 1, from 2,470 some two months earlier, it noted.

Dr Zubaidah Said, director of the CDA’s Air and Droplet Borne Division, highlighted the importance of masks, hand hygiene and vaccinations in preventing the spread of diseases, in a recent interview with The Straits Times, Shin Min Daily News and Berita Harian.

The agency said that despite these recommendations, some parents continue to focus on incorrect measures due to persisting misconceptions. Here are some common misconceptions and what you should do instead.

Misconception: Using a sanitiser will get rid of all the germs on the hands.

Truth: Natural, alcohol-free sanitisers are not effective. Research has shown that you need a hand sanitiser with at least 60 per cent alcohol to kill a wide range of bacteria and viruses and protect you from illness. The higher the alcohol content, the more effective it is, said Dr Zubaidah.

What you can do: Use wipes with at least 60 per cent alcohol, and teach children the importance of proper and frequent hand-washing. It is recommended to wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Dr Zubaidah explained that thorough hand-washing helps create friction and gets to hard-to-reach and overlooked areas, such as between the fingers. Additionally, it is important to dry hands afterwards as wet hands transmit viruses and other germs more easily.

For young children, hands are a primary pathway for spreading hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) through shared surfaces. Respiratory viruses can also be transmitted this way. Influenza viruses, for instance, can survive on hard surfaces like door knobs for up to 24 to 48 hours, said Dr Zubaidah.

“We love to use anti-bacterial hand wipes, but actually, they’re not superior to good hand-washing with soap and water,” she said.

Misconception: Once my fever has subsided, I am no longer contagious.

Truth: You may still be infectious if you continue to have other symptoms.

Upper respiratory tract infections easily spread through the air via infected droplets that are released when children cough and sneeze, and indirectly when children touch contaminated surfaces and then touch their eyes, nose or mouth. The ease of transmission varies, depending on the specific pathogen involved.

“If you are still coughing, you can still have viruses in your respiratory secretions. When you’re still sneezing, you can actually still pass it on,” said Dr Zubaidah. “For instance, if you have rashes as well, like in HFMD, you might no longer have a fever, but if the blisters haven’t scabbed over, the infection can still be passed on.”

After symptoms resolve, an infected child can continue to shed the HFMD virus – for instance, for up to 12 weeks in stool – so good hygiene such as proper hand-washing will help to prevent the spread.

Infections can also be contagious, even without a fever or before any fever symptoms appear.

What you can do: Practise respiratory etiquette to stop germs from spreading into the shared air or surroundings. This includes covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and not leaving used tissues lying around.

If you do not have a tissue, cough or sneeze into the crook of your elbow, not your hands. If you sneeze into your hands, the germs will be transferred to everything you touch next. Wash your hands or use an effective sanitiser immediately.

If you are still recovering, wear a mask because you do not know exactly when you are no longer infectious, said Dr Zubaidah.

Misconception: Giving my child vitamin supplements will help prevent infections.

Truth: Vitamin supplements can help to complement the child’s diet when necessary, but they will not prevent your child from getting sick and potentially passing viruses on to elderly grandparents, pregnant mothers or other vulnerable individuals, Dr Zubaidah said.

What you can do: The most effective preventive measure is to enable the body to develop protective antibodies against viruses.

According to Dr Zubaidah, the influenza vaccine is recommended for children aged between six months and five years old, as well as for those with chronic infections like asthma, since they face a higher risk of infections.