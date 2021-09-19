Ayer Rajah Food Centre closed until Wednesday after Covid-19 cases detected

SINGAPORE - Ayer Rajah Food Centre in West Coast will be closed until Wednesday (Sept 22) after some stallholders and cleaners there tested positive for Covid-19 during their regular testing.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran, who is also an MP for West Coast GRC, said the food centre at Block 503 West Coast Drive will be closed for deep cleaning and disinfection works from Sunday.

"All essential precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of our stallholders and patrons before the food centre reopens," he said.

He added that the wet market at Block 502, as well as the nearby coffee shops and eateries will continue operating at their regular opening hours.

"Please keep up with good hygiene practices and stay safe," he added.

Mr Iswaran did not specify how many people tested positive for the coronavirus at the food centre.