AVA recalls batch of Dumex milk formula after detecting bacteria harmful to infants

SINGAPORE - The authorities have ordered the recall of a brand of infant milk formula after a strain of bacteria was found in test samples.

In a statement on Monday (Aug 20), the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) said it detected Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria in samples of Dumex Mamil Gold Infant Milk Formula - Step 1 (850g).

While rare, infections from the bacterium can be fatal to newborns as it can cause meningitis or sepsis. Symptoms include fever, poor feeding or lethargy.

The batch of milk formula concerned has Malaysia as the listed country of origin, and expires on Sept 11, 2019. The batch number is 09117R1.

AVA added that it has directed importer Danone Dumex to recall the implicated batch.

Those who have purchased the affected product are advised not to consume it. For inquiries on refunds, consumers may contact the Dumex hotline on 1800-265-3188.