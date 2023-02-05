askST: What is the difference between CareShield Life and ElderShield?

Q: I am currently on ElderShield. Can I be on CareShield Life?

A: If you are currently on ElderShield, you can upgrade your ElderShield to CareShield Life as long as you do not have severe disability.

There is no duplicate coverage as your ElderShield will be terminated once you upgrade to CareShield Life. The premiums you have paid for ElderShield will be taken into account in your CareShield Life premiums.

Applications can be made online at www.careshieldlife.gov.sg.

Q: I was born in 1979 or earlier. Will I have to pay extra premiums if I join CareShield Life with pre-existing medical conditions?

A: If you were born in 1979 or earlier and have pre-existing medical conditions, you can still join CareShield Life if you do not have severe disability. You will not need to pay additional premiums for pre-existing medical conditions.

Q: How can I pay for CareShield Life premiums? What are the different types of support available?

A: Annual premiums can be fully paid through your MediSave or the MediSave of your family members.

To ensure that CareShield Life premiums are affordable, the Government also provides support measures such as:

Means-tested premium subsidies of up to 30 per cent of premiums of CareShield Life, to help lower- to middle-income households.



Participation incentives of up to $2,500 for Singaporeans born in 1979 or earlier, if they join CareShield Life by Dec 31, 2023.



Additional participation incentives of $1,500 for Merdeka and Pioneer Generation citizens if they join CareShield Life by Dec 31, 2023.

You will be invited to apply for Additional Premium Support if you have insufficient MediSave savings and limited family support. No one will lose coverage under CareShield Life due to their genuine inability to pay premiums.

Q: Can I withdraw from CareShield Life after I join?

A: Those born in 1979 or earlier who apply to join CareShield Life will have a 60-days free-look period starting from the commencement of your CareShield Life coverage.

This means that if you choose to withdraw within the first 60 days, you will be given a full premium refund. And if you were on ElderShield 300 or 400, your original ElderShield scheme will be reinstated.

If you do not withdraw within 60 days, you will remain covered under CareShield Life for life.

Q: What do I need to claim payouts under CareShield Life?

A: First, you must be assessed by a severe disability assessor accredited by the Ministry of Health.

You will be eligible to claim from CareShield Life if you have been assessed to be unable to perform at least three out of six activities of daily living – feeding, washing, toileting, moving or walking around, dressing, and transferring from a bed to chair.

You can receive payouts for as long as you remain in severe disability. Premiums will also be waived during this period.

This was produced in partnership with the Ministry of Health.