askST: How likely is someone to experience blindness as a result of dermal fillers?

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times reported on Monday that a woman went blind in July after being administered a dermal filler, in what is believed to be the first such incident here.

Parvus – the Singapore distributor of AestheFill, the dermal filler involved in the incident – told ST that its investigation found the complication was caused by blood vessel blockage during the procedure.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday it was conducting its own investigations into the case.

But what are dermal fillers, and what are the risks associated with such implants? ST asks the experts.

Q: What are dermal fillers?

A: “Dermal fillers are cosmetic products that are injected into the skin to add volume, fill in wrinkles, and enhance various facial features,” said Dr Low Chai Ling, founder of SW1 Clinic, which offers aesthetic services.

Procedures involving dermal fillers are quite common, she said, noting they are used for purposes such as reducing the appearance of lines and wrinkles, augmenting lip volume, and sculpting and reshaping facial contours such as the jawline and chin.

Q: What are the risks associated with dermal fillers?

A: Dermal fillers are generally considered safe when administered by trained and experienced medical professionals, though they come with potential risks and side effects, as with any other medical procedure.

The prospect of encountering such risks depends on factors such as the type of filler used, the skill of the practitioner, and individual patient characteristics, said Dr Low.

Risks can include bruising and swelling, allergic reactions and, in rare cases, tissue damage, she added.

However, risk is generally low when procedures are performed by experienced medical practitioners who follow safety guidelines.

“Patients can further reduce their risk by choosing qualified professionals, discussing their medical history and expectations thoroughly, and following post-procedure care instructions,” said Dr Low.

Dr Tan Ying Zhou, the founder and medical director of Mizu Aesthetic Clinic, said on ST’s online video show To The Point that such risks were more common in illegal procedures conducted by unlicensed individuals.