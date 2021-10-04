askST: How to tell if you've been placed on the home recovery programme

SINGAPORE - Eligible fully vaccinated Covid-19 patients with mild or no symptoms are now placed on home recovery by default.

The programme had to be scaled up after case numbers rose faster than expected, leading to what Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen referred to as "many gaps in the service delivery".

The Straits Times answers some questions you may have about the programme.

Q: How would I know whether I'm placed on the home recovery programme?

A: The home recovery programme started with a pilot on Aug 30.

From Sept 15 onwards, home recovery became the default care model for fully vaccinated Covid-19 patients aged 12 to 50.

This was further expanded to fully vaccinated patients aged 51 to 69 from Sept 18.

To be eligible, patients also must not have severe comorbidities or illnesses, must not have compromised immune systems, and must have a room of their own, preferably with an attached bathroom, to self-isolate in.

If your Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test is positive, you may fill up the form here at for the Ministry of Health (MOH) to assess your suitability for the programme.

If you qualify for home recovery, you should receive an SMS with your official isolation order within the next few days after testing positive, according to MOH. Your household contacts will also need to register for an e-quarantine order here.

Q: What if my isolation order has not been issued yet?

A: If you have tested positive for Covid-19 on a PCR test, but have not received the order yet, you may contact your home recovery buddy on 6874-4939, or your assigned telemedicine provider for help.

Q: Will there be a discharge memo?

A: No discharge memo will be issued for patients who are well on Day 10 of the home recovery programme; these patients will be automatically discharged.

However, some official telemedicine providers for the programme, like WhiteCoat, will send a text message to inform patients that they have been discharged.

Q: Will I need to take a PCR test for Covid-19 on Day 10 of home recovery?

A: No, you do not need to. This is because vaccinated individuals are extremely unlikely to be infectious by this time, MOH said.

Q: Why haven't I received my home care pack?

A: A home care pack will be issued only to those who do not have an oximeter at home. MOH said that this is because the key item is the oximeter to monitor the oxygen saturation level in your blood.

If you do not have an oximeter, and have not been issued the pack, you can call your home recovery buddy for help.