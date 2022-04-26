askST: Do I still need the TraceTogether app or token?

SINGAPORE - Covid-19 contact tracing using TraceTogether will not be carried out from Tuesday (April 26).

This is because the Ministry of Health (MOH) will stop issuing health risk notices to close contacts of Covid-19 patients from that day due to the improved coronavirus situation here.

People who have contracted Covid-19 no longer have to submit details of household members online, although the ministry urged the public to be socially responsible.

SafeEntry check-ins to verify a person's Covid-19 vaccination status will also not be required at most venues.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung last Friday advised people who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to take precautions, such as avoiding crowded places, so that they minimise their chances of getting the virus and falling severely ill.

Here is what you need to know about the changes to contact tracing.

Q: Do I still need to upload my TraceTogether data or submit my TraceTogether token if I have tested positive for Covid-19?

A: You do not have to do so from Tuesday, since health risk notices will no longer be issued.

Q: Do I still have to check in using the TraceTogether app or token at venues?

A: Most venues will no longer need you to check in using the TraceTogether app or token because vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS) have been lifted in most cases. Under VDS, unvaccinated people are often not allowed to enter specific premises or participate in certain activities, unless conditions are met.

For example, places of worship, malls, retail shops and supermarkets are venues that no longer need to maintain VDS.

But some venues still maintain VDS, and would need you to check in with the TraceTogether app or token when you enter, or prove your vaccination status in other ways.

They include places where large events are held with more than 500 participants at a time, such as large-scale gala dinners, weddings, company dinner and dance events, and conference dinners. These are potentially super-spreading events.

VDS checks will also continue at nightlife establishments where dancing among patrons is one of the intended activities. This is because many people gather at these nightspots and there is prolonged and close interaction among them.