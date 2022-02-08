askST: Can I really go back to work if I am still testing positive for Covid-19 after seven days?

You will be automatically discharged from noon of the seventh day, and should receive a recovery memo from MOH. PHOTO: ST FILE
Health Correspondent
Updated
Published
57 min ago

SINGAPORE - Last month, Singapore made further changes to its Covid-19 protocols as the Omicron wave hit.

The maximum self-isolation period for vaccinated individuals was shortened from 10 to seven days.

People are also allowed to leave isolation if they test negative at least 72 hours after their first positive test.

These changes were intended to minimise potential service disruptions, given that significant proportions of the workforce may come down with the virus at the same time.

The Straits Times answers some questions on what individuals should do if they contract Covid-19.

Q: I tested positive for Covid-19 and was automatically discharged after seven days. I also received a recovery memo. However, I am still testing positive. What should I do?

A: You are free to go about your business as usual. According to the Health Ministry (MOH), this is because you are "highly unlikely" to be infectious by this time.

However, those who continue to show symptoms should see a doctor.

The Straits Times understands that many employers require their staff to show a negative antigen rapid test (ART) result before being allowed back at the workplace. ST is checking with the authorities to see if employers should allow people in such circumstances back at the workplace if they cannot work from home.

Q: Do I need an exit test to prove that I am no longer infectious before I am discharged from the seven-day self-isolation?

A: No, you do not need to take a test.

You will be considered automatically discharged from noon of the seventh day, and should receive a recovery memo from MOH.

If you are not vaccinated and above the age of 12, the same protocols apply, except that you will be discharged at noon on Day 14 instead.

More On This Topic
askST: Do I need an MC if I get Covid-19 and feel well, but cannot WFH?
Those who test positive for Covid-19 using ART should get booster vaccine dose: MOH

Q: I was told to self-isolate for seven days. However, I took an ART after 72 hours and my test result was negative. Can I get a recovery memo sent to me earlier so I can return to school or work?

A: There is no need for a recovery memo. Schools and employers should recognise your negative ART result as proof that you have recovered.

Q: I tested positive for Covid-19 at home, but did not see a doctor. Will my results be captured in MOH's daily case count? Will my close contacts receive health risk warnings?

A: No, your results will not be captured in the daily case count as there is no official record of your infection. Your close contacts will also not get a health risk warning.

If you have been in contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, but have not received a health risk warning, you should monitor your health over the next few days.

If you are feeling unwell and develop symptoms such as a cough, fever and sore throat, you should see a doctor. The doctor will give you advice on what to do next.

If you are well, but still concerned about your health, you can take an ART.

More On This Topic
Recovery memo from GP not needed to return to work or school: Govt
S'pore firms confident despite Omicron wave, plan to make hybrid work permanent
Related Stories
What is Paxlovid, the Pfizer pill approved for Covid-19 treatment in S'pore?
Covid-19-infected HIV patient developed 21 mutations, study shows
Close conversations with mask-wearing Covid-19 infected people pose infection risk: Japan study
'Pandemic vs endemic' sets up two conflicting Covid-19 endgames
Pfizer vaccine for children under 5 may be available in US by end-February
WHO warns 'premature' to declare victory over Covid-19
In China, expansive Covid-era controls may outlast the virus
Omicron 'sub-variant' throws up new virus questions
Huge volumes of Covid-19 hospital waste threaten health: WHO
How did S'pore leaders handle Covid-19? ST's book, In This Together, brings you the inside story

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top