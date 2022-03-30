Ask The Experts: How to get quality sleep to stay youthful and energetic

Sleeping is essential to allow our body and mind to rest and recharge, so we can be alert and function well the next day. In fact, In fact, a good night’s sleep can help to energise you and lift your mood.

However, sleep does not come easy to everyone. Dr Daisuke Takemoto, a product researcher at Suntory Wellness, shares how you can get proper shut-eye and recharge your body.

Q: What does it mean to have good quality sleep?

Sleep literature generally points to three determinants of a good night’s sleep: depth, duration and continuity of sleep. The characteristics of quality sleep include falling asleep quickly and easily within 30 minutes; sleeping through the night with minimal disruptions; getting the recommended amount of sleep for your age group; and feeling rested and energised upon waking up.