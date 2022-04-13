Ask The Experts: What happens when my mammogram shows up abnormal

When do you need to go for a mammogram?

A mammogram is an X-ray of the breast and is used to look for any abnormal lesion. It is non-invasive and one of the simplest screening tests for breast cancer.

A mammogram can pick up cancers at a very early and treatable phase, way before malignant lumps can be felt. When performed regularly, it improves one’s chances of survival, and women may even avoid having to go for extensive treatment such as chemotherapy.

The Health Promotion Board recommends women aged 40 to 49 to go for mammogram screening yearly, and once every two years for those above 50 and who are asymptomatic.

Healthy women below 40 with no breast-related symptoms should consult their doctors before going for a mammogram. After all, they often have extremely dense breasts, which will render mammograms less effective.

What does an abnormal mammogram result mean?

An abnormal mammogram result means that there is a possibly suspicious lesion seen on the X-ray image of the breast. However, it does not automatically mean that the patient has cancer.

It depends on whether the underlying cause of the lesion is benign or malignant, although the possibility of cancer cannot be ruled out.

There are three possible outcomes:

Benign

This means that the lesion is non-cancerous. They may be fibroadenomas – non-cancerous breast nodules, which are made up of breast tissues, common among women under 30 – breast cysts, which are fluid sacs in the breast, or fibrocystic changes, in which the breast feels lumpy.

These conditions can occur to any woman from her 20s until she reaches menopause.

High risk

High-risk lesions may include atypical ductal hyperplasia (a pre-cancerous condition of abnormal cells in the milk ducts) or lobular carcinoma in situ (cells that look cancerous in the milk glands), also known as LCIS.

Such high-risk lesions are often advised for complete removal upon detection. If left alone, they have a high chance of developing into invasive breast cancer. They make up five to 20 per cent of abnormal mammogram findings.

Malignant

If a malignant lesion is detected, it means breast cancer. Your doctor will advise on the appropriate course of treatment.