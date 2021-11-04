Around 40 patients in IMH Covid-19 cluster transferred to acute hospitals

SINGAPORE - Patients at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) with more serious Covid-19 symptoms will be transferred to acute hospitals if required, IMH told The Straits Times on Thursday (Nov 4).

And, so far, about 40 have been transferred.

It said 16 staff and 278 patients have tested positive for Covid-19 in its cluster as at Wednesday (Nov 3).

The cluster emerged last Monday (Oct 25), with 108 inpatients and eight staff infected then.

On Thursday, IMH said it is working with the National Centre for Infectious Diseases to manage inpatients who have Covid-19.

Most of its patient cases were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms and are managed in IMH.

IMH said it is also working with the Ministry of Health to take measures to manage the cluster and minimise the risks of future clusters.

IMH added: "We would like to assure the public that other wards in IMH and clinical services such as the outpatient specialist clinics continue to operate.

"We will give priority to those who need crisis care and seek patients' understanding that they may experience longer waiting time in some of these clinical areas for regular care."