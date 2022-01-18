Antigen rapid tests can now be virtually supervised over video

Those who need to take a supervised Covid-19 antigen rapid test (ART) can now do so over video consultation with a private healthcare provider.

The verified results will be sent to users of the service via SMS and e-mail as quickly as within four hours.

A pilot programme to assess the feasibility of real-time virtually supervised self-swab ARTs is being conducted, the Ministry of Health (MOH) told The Straits Times on Sunday.

MOH said it is looking into expanding the options to facilitate regular self-testing and to complement its network of physical test centres, as Singapore transitions towards living with Covid-19.

The pilot involves healthcare start-up Doctor Anywhere, which launched its tele-ART service last Tuesday.

It makes it more convenient for people who returned on vaccinated travel lane flights and bus routes to take their day three and day seven supervised tests.

Results of virtually supervised tests are also valid before departure to some countries, depending on the requirements of the destination countries, and for attendees of some events.

To book a tele-ART appointment, members of the public must download the Doctor Anywhere app.

Doctor Anywhere charges $12.84 for the service, which does not include ART kits.

During the 30-minute consultation, the person taking the test will have to keep his video camera on and ensure that the ART kit is visible so that results can be verified by the swab supervisor.

Ms Ivin Yew, director of projects and strategy at Doctor Anywhere, told ST that precautionary measures are taken to ensure that Covid-19 test results are accurate.

For instance, before the test begins, users will be asked to check that all parts of the ART kit, such as the testing reagent, are unopened.