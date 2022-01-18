Antigen rapid tests can now be virtually supervised over video

Those who need to take a supervised Covid-19 antigen rapid test (ART) can now do so over video consultation with a private healthcare provider.
The verified results will be sent to users of the service via SMS and e-mail as quickly as within four hours.
A pilot programme to assess the feasibility of real-time virtually supervised self-swab ARTs is being conducted, the Ministry of Health (MOH) told The Straits Times on Sunday.
MOH said it is looking into expanding the options to facilitate regular self-testing and to complement its network of physical test centres, as Singapore transitions towards living with Covid-19.
The pilot involves healthcare start-up Doctor Anywhere, which launched its tele-ART service last Tuesday.
It makes it more convenient for people who returned on vaccinated travel lane flights and bus routes to take their day three and day seven supervised tests.
Results of virtually supervised tests are also valid before departure to some countries, depending on the requirements of the destination countries, and for attendees of some events.
To book a tele-ART appointment, members of the public must download the Doctor Anywhere app.
Doctor Anywhere charges $12.84 for the service, which does not include ART kits.
During the 30-minute consultation, the person taking the test will have to keep his video camera on and ensure that the ART kit is visible so that results can be verified by the swab supervisor.
Ms Ivin Yew, director of projects and strategy at Doctor Anywhere, told ST that precautionary measures are taken to ensure that Covid-19 test results are accurate.
For instance, before the test begins, users will be asked to check that all parts of the ART kit, such as the testing reagent, are unopened.
The swab stick will also have to be inserted to a depth of about 2.5cm in the nostrils.
Dr Raymond Ong, a senior doctor at Doctor Anywhere, told ST that about 1,000 people have used the tele-consultation service since its launch.
He hopes the service will be able to meet approximately 30 per cent of the demand for supervised self-swab ARTs.
He said: "We see an acute need to make Covid-19 testing more widely available and accessible."
MOH said that the outcomes of this pilot will inform the licensing requirements and safeguards needed to ensure the veracity of test results from virtually supervised testing.
Infectious disease experts said that this pilot will make it more convenient and safer for people to take a Covid-19 test.
Checks by ST yesterday found that there were no queues at various quick test centres.
Associate Professor Jeremy Lim, from the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, said: "Remote supervision is much cheaper and more convenient compared with the hassle of (doing so) in person.
"There is also the additional benefit of safety as we avoid persons congregating in confined spaces and increasing the risk of Covid-19 infection, particularly with Omicron."
Associate Professor Sophia Archuleta, head and senior consultant at the National University Hospital's division of infectious diseases, said: "The last two years of the pandemic have accelerated the adoption of telemedicine, and the model can be expanded should the need arise with the healthcare system under stress with Omicron."
She added: "This shift is another step towards living with Covid-19 and avoiding the unnecessary medicalisation of a simple test that can be performed at home."