Landed homes to get anti-mosquito kits as more mosquito breeding found in them

SINGAPORE - The National Environment Agency (NEA) will be giving out kits for people living in landed property to "mosquito-proof" their homes.

It said in a release on Thursday (Nov 19) that this is because "the topography of landed residential homes is more favourable for mosquito breeding than private apartments and HDB flats". Its officers have found more mosquito breeding and dengue cases in landed residential homes than apartments or flats.

The kit comprises an information booklet on common mosquito breeding places in landed homes; a piece of larvae killer (Bti dunk) for residents to place in roof gutters, drains or water fountains; and visual reminders, including weather-proof stickers and fridge magnets.

The agency said that of the 2,942 dengue clusters this year, 2,836 or 96 per cent, are no longer active.

But it added that "the total number of dengue clusters reported islandwide remains high".

There are currently 106 active clusters, with the largest in Opera Estate, where 121 people have been infected.

Although the number of weekly infections has fallen to less than a fifth of the record high of 1,792 infections in July, the NEA said the weekly number of dengue cases - 355 last week - is still much higher than usual.

It said: "This is worrying, as we may enter next year with an atypically high number of dengue cases, potentially leading to another dengue outbreak next year."

It asks people to help beat dengue by spraying insecticide in dark corners of the house, to apply insect repellent regularly, and to wear long-sleeved tops and long pants. They should also ensure that their homes and surroundings are free from stagnant water.