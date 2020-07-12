Another student at Jurong West Secondary tests positive for coronavirus

One of the new community coronavirus patients announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday night is a Secondary 1 student from Jurong West Secondary School who is linked to a previously confirmed case from the school.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said yesterday evening that the student, a 13-year-old girl, is linked to another Secondary 1 student, a 13-year-old boy who was announced by MOH last Tuesday as a coronavirus patient.

Both students are Singaporeans.

The girl was last in school on July 3 and was well, said MOE, adding that she still does not show any symptoms.

Since she was a close contact of her schoolmate who was confirmed to be infected, she has been serving an MOH home quarantine order since last Monday.

As part of MOH's expanded testing regime, she was swabbed, and tested positive for the virus.

About 70 students and staff who are the remaining close contacts of the infected 13-year-old boy from the same school tested negative for Covid-19.

The school has been cleaned and disinfected several times since last weekend, said MOE, with more disinfection and cleaning of the premises done yesterday.

Due to the latest case from the school, MOH will also issue home quarantine orders to another six students and four staff members.

The school had placed all Secondary 1 students on home-based learning last Wednesday and Thursday, pending the outcome of MOH's investigations.

As an added precaution, the home-based learning period for Secondary 1 students will be extended until this week, before the start of the one-week mid-term break.

All other levels will resume classes in school tomorrow as usual.

Update on cases

New cases: 170 Imported: 1 (Work pass holder) In community: 24 (7 Singaporeans; 6 work pass holders; 11 work permit holders) In dormitories: 145 Active cases: 3,731 In hospitals: 192 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 3,539 Deaths: 26 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 14 Total discharged: 42,012 Discharged yesterday: 246 TOTAL CASES: 45,783

MOH also confirmed 170 new coronavirus cases as of noon yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 45,783.

They include 24 community cases, comprising seven Singaporeans, six work pass holders and 11 work permit holders.

Among them is a nine-year-old boy who went to Madrasah Wak Tanjong Al-Islamiah.

He is linked to a 40-year-old man who was announced as a Covid-19 case on Friday. Both of them are Singaporeans.

The average number of new cases in the community per day has increased to 19 in the past week, from nine in the week before.

The average number of unlinked cases in the community per day has increased to nine in the past week, from five in the week before.

There is also one imported case, an Indian national who returned to Singapore from India last Monday.

The work pass holder was placed on a 14-day stay-home notice upon arrival, and was tested while serving her notice.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the remaining 145 new cases.

A new Covid-19 cluster was also announced, with four cases at a dormitory at 53L Tuas South Avenue 1.

Among the new places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious that MOH listed yesterday are Bugis Street, Bugis+, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority Building and Bedok Point's Challenger outlet.

Food centres were listed too: Geylang Serai Market and Food Centre, Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre and Market, and Block 16 Bedok South Market and Food Centre.

The ministry provides the list, found on MOH's website, to get those who were at these places to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

MOH said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed.