Alexandra Hospital transforms Parkinson’s care with bi-monthly clinic-cafe

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SINGAPORE – A group of patients with early-stage Parkinson’s disease gathered at Alexandra Hospital (AH) on March 18 for a review – not in a clinic but in a cafe-style space with coffee and fresh bakes.

The eight patients were there for their clinical review and a support group session.

One of them, a 71-year-old who wished to be known only as Mr Loh, was reminded by a pharmacist to take his medication before eating, rather than after, to maximise its effectiveness.

He was also advised not to break his tablet too far in advance as exposure to moisture could affect its quality.

This is the Parkinson’s Cafe at AH, a unique clinic-cafe initiative that supports patients living with Parkinson’s, a neurodegenerative disorder that affects movement and can causes tremor, rigidity and balance issues.

The clinic-cafe runs every two months. After the first six free sessions, patients can continue the programme at a fee of $30 or $21 if they are subsidised.

The programme, which started as a pilot in April 2025, is now transitioning into a permanent fixture of the hospital’s services. It targets patients who are in the first five to six years of the disease, which typically progresses over 18 to 20 years, said Dr Preetha Venugopalan Menon, who leads the initiative.

It comes as Singapore’s population ages and the number of people with Parkinson’s is expected to rise.

The condition is among the most common neurological disorders in Singapore, affecting three in every 1,000 Singaporeans aged 50 and above.

At AH alone, the patient load has risen significantly from the 84 cases in 2022. The hospital registered a total of 256 new patients from 2022 to 2025.

At the National Neuroscience Institute, neurologists saw more than 370 new Parkinson’s cases in 2025.

AH’s clinic-cafe is designed to alleviate the isolation and clinical coldness of traditional treatment. A five-member multidisciplinary team monitors patients in the relaxed environment, helping to improve symptom management for one of Singapore’s fastest-growing neurological conditions.

Besides Dr Preetha, the core team comprises a nurse, a pharmacist, a physiotherapist and a case manager.

The project also bridges the long gaps between one-to-one consultations, said Dr Preetha, a consultant and deputy head of the Healthy Ageing Programme at AH.

“Our clinic appointments are… four months, six months apart, and in the interim, if you have symptoms, you will have to wait until the next clinic appointment,” she said.

“So, if we can catch the complications early, make adjustments and optimise their medications, they stay stable for longer.”

The cafe-clinic does not replace the traditional one-to-one consultations but complements them, she added.

During the clinic review at the Parkinson’s cafe, Mr Loh told Dr Preetha that his memory seemed to have worsened.

“What are you forgetting?” she asked.

“I’ll walk into the kitchen to do something and when I am there, I (wonder) what I was there for,” said Mr Loh.

Dr Preetha advised him to do brain exercises to slow the cognitive decline. As he likes to read, she suggested that he writes down at least three news points that he has read each day.

The benefits of the two-hour session appear to go both ways. Dr Preetha described it as a warm and uplifting experience that provides a serotonin rush.

Elsewhere, Parkinson’s cafes can be found in countries such as the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada.

Dr Preethi, who attended a Parkinson’s cafe session in the UK, said the concept there is purely a patient-led support group, whereas AH’s version combines it with a clinical review.

The session on March 18 also had a talk by a speech therapist, who educated the patients on how the disease could affect their communication.

For Mr Loh, the clinic in a social setting is a winner. One benefit is that it allows patients to share tips on how to manage the symptoms.

“I come here to learn more about Parkinson’s and also to see how other patients are faring and whether their symptoms have improved or worsened,” said the former technician, who was diagnosed with the condition in 2023.

“I have to prepare for the worst.”