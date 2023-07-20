How an AI-powered massage chair knows exactly how to help you relieve stress

Imagine having a personal masseuse with an uncanny knack for understanding your body's needs without you having to say a word. They know precisely which areas of your body to focus on, effortlessly melting away tension and leaving you in a state of blissful relaxation. But what if this masseuse could do even more? What if they could also monitor your well-being, tracking your stress levels and other health indicators over weeks, months and even years?

You can have this incredible personal masseuse at your beck and call, all thanks to artificial intelligence (AI). AI is everywhere these days, and with the latest technological advancements, a wellness solution from OSIM can transform the way you track and conquer your mental and physical well-being.