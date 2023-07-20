How an AI-powered massage chair knows exactly how to help you relieve stress

Imagine having a personal masseuse with an uncanny knack for understanding your body's needs without you having to say a word. They know precisely which areas of your body to focus on, effortlessly melting away tension and leaving you in a state of blissful relaxation. But what if this masseuse could do even more? What if they could also monitor your well-being, tracking your stress levels and other health indicators over weeks, months and even years?
You can have this incredible personal masseuse at your beck and call, all thanks to artificial intelligence (AI). AI is everywhere these days, and with the latest technological advancements, a wellness solution from OSIM can transform the way you track and conquer your mental and physical well-being.
With 250 patents and over 70 global awards under its belt, and 44 years of experience, the home-grown company has evolved into a wellness tech company that uses a user-centric wellness ecosystem of synergistic products, solutions, services and an app to provide you with a holistic and digitalised well-being experience. What also sets OSIM apart from the rest is its commitment to combining AI with the expertise of medical professionals. This means that its AI technology goes beyond superficial features, providing a comprehensive wellness system to help you measure, monitor and manage your body tension, as well as recommend and administer massage therapies that target your pain points.
A personal wellness guru right at home
This innovative AI stress analysis technology was curated by Dr Thomas Burdon, a cardiothoracic surgeon from Stanford University.
By detecting your heart rate, respiratory rate and heart rate variability, it transforms these vital signs into tangible scores that are displayed on the OSIM Well-being App. Place your hands on OSIM’s AI BioSensors and within minutes, your body tension score will be calculated.
Personalised relaxation at your fingertips
OSIM’s Well-being App not only lets you control the uDream Pro Well-being Chair but also enables you to enjoy an array of OSIM products, solutions and services on multiple wellness products, from massage chairs to blood pressure monitors to leg massagers.
The AI-powered app is not just a method to control your devices. Using it will give you a newfound awareness to take control and improve your response to stressful situations, and guide you towards a more balanced lifestyle. As a central hub that consolidates your biodata, the app is a one-stop source for insights and recommendations to improve your well-being.
OSIM's AI learning continually crafts new downloadable proprietary massage programmes that adapt to your ever-evolving needs. You can effortlessly connect and control your well-being chair or other wellness devices using your smartphone or tablet, adjusting settings and massage programmes with a touch of a button. Convenience and flexibility are literally at your fingertips.
Patented massage technologies curated by a Japanese chiropractor
With OSIM’s patented massage technologies, researched and developed by Japanese chiropractor Dr Sato Tsuyoshi, you can experience the realistic touch of a skilled professional masseuse in the comfort of your own home.
Far from feeling robotic and stiff, patented massage technologies that include the V-Hand Pro Massage technique recreate the expert movements of a masseuse's firm kneading and gripping motions, skillfully ironing out kinks and tension points. And if that’s not enough, it also has the 4-Hand Pro Massage technique that utilises powerful rollers to mimic two masseuses synchronising the massage at the same time to press and tap your upper and lower body, providing relief from head to toe.
Latest massage programme that brings you one step closer to paradise
OSIM is now positioning itself as a wellness tech company, and by harnessing the power of AI, it will continue to update the Well-being App to introduce new programmes that meet users’ changing needs. The newly launched One Touch to Paradise programme created in collaboration with OSIM’s new ambassador, Korean actor Hyun Bin promises to bring you one step closer to an immersive paradise experience.
The One Touch to Paradise programme not only focuses on physical relaxation, but also a sensory journey where you can enjoy pure bliss. You can awaken all your five senses through a guided visualisation programme that seamlessly synchronises with captivating imagery of your choice of Sunset Beach, Aurora Night or Nature Bliss complemented by enchanting music, expertly performed massages and mood enhancing ambient lighting. Be transported to a world of unparalleled sensory bliss and transform the way you relax.
In fact, Hyun Bin, is a fan of how the OSIM uDream Pro is able to help him relax while balancing the various sensory aspects of his body. Adding that his favourite feature is the device’s stress analysis function, he says: “It is a technology that provides stress management suitable for the condition of each day and helps to lead a healthy daily life.”
So, as you embark on your quick escape, you can take comfort in the fact that you’re sharing the same experience with the Korean star.
Sign up to experience true AI and receive a free USB Mini Humidifier worth $29.90. Learn more at the OSIM website.
