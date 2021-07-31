About 50 KTVs and other nightspots not allowed to reopen; others must first clear inspections

SINGAPORE - Around 50 nightlife establishments that flouted Covid-19 rules since October last year will not be allowed to reopen.

Others that previously pivoted to food and beverage (F&B) operations must remain closed until they have passed inspections and received a conditional permit, the authorities said. Such outlets were ordered to close for two weeks from July 16, to break the community transmission of the virus from clusters at KTV lounges and nightclubs.

If these pivoted nightlife establishments are permitted to reopen, they have to adhere to additional safe management measures, on top of existing ones for the F&B sector, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment in a joint statement on Saturday (July 31) with the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The additional measures include locking all private rooms and installing closed-circuit television cameras to cover all areas of operation, including the entrances of the locked private rooms.

Equipment that facilitate public entertainment, such as pool tables and karaoke machines, must be moved out of their patrons' sight.

All employees at these outlets are also required to undergo Covid-19 testing every seven days at Health Promotion Board's Quick Test centre, upon resumption of operations.