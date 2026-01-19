About 100 found to be at higher risk of premature heart attack, stroke after genetic testing

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – About a quarter of the 423 at-risk individuals who underwent genetic testing in Singapore were found to carry gene mutations that put them at higher risk of premature heart attacks and strokes.

Three genomic assessment centres (GACs) have progressively started offering genetic testing services, with SingHealth GAC being the first. Health Minister Ong Ye Kung officially opened the centre on Jan 19.

The centres open as the Ministry of Health intensifies efforts to enhance preventive care in Singapore.

Before its official opening, the SingHealth GAC at the National Heart Centre Singapore received more than 1,000 eligible individuals from July 21 to Dec 31, 2025.

They were identified and referred for genetic testing for familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) – a hereditary condition caused by mutations in genes that impact the body’s ability to process cholesterol.

Left untreated, FH can lead to severe health issues, including heart attacks and strokes. For instance, men may suffer their first heart attack or stroke in their early 30s.

Associate Professor Tan Ee Shien, the director of the SingHealth GAC, said that out of these individuals, about 600 made an appointment at the GAC and 423 eventually underwent testing, representing a take-up rate of around 70 per cent.

About a quarter of those tested were confirmed to carry one of the three most common gene mutations that lead to FH.

Mr Thng Kay Tiong received his confirmatory test results on Jan 19. He told The Straits Times that he had been managing high blood cholesterol levels for close to a decade, but the condition did not seem to improve with medication.

After he suffered a stroke in May that affected his mobility, he subsequently had blood tests done, which showed that his cholesterol levels had increased threefold compared with a year earlier.

Mr Thng was then referred for genetic testing.

Although the test outcome means he faces a higher risk of premature heart attack and stroke, the 43-year-old engineer said it was a “relief” to get the test results.

“At least it informs me what caused my heightened cholesterol levels over the years, despite eating more healthily, and eventually led to the stroke. I can now focus on managing my cholesterol levels with the advice from my doctor and make the necessary lifestyle changes,” he said.

Mr Thng said he will advise his younger brother to also go for subsidised genetic testing as FH is a hereditary condition.

Eligible Singaporeans and permanent residents with abnormally high cholesterol levels may receive government subsidies of up to 70 per cent of the costs when their doctors refer them to the GAC for genetic testing.

They can expect to pay between $117 and $575 for the testing services, as well as pre- and post-test genetic counselling.

Those eligible for cascade screening – family members of an identified carrier of a mutated gene – can expect to pay between $53 and $253 after subsidies.

Those eligible to tap MediSave can see their costs further lowered to between $18 and $87 for the first identified patient, and $8 to $38 for at-risk relatives.