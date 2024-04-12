A new personalised treatment for stubborn depression

It is the personalised version of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), a non-invasive treatment that uses magnetic fields to stimulate and reset the specific part of the brain that regulates mood.

A clinical trial that aims to study its efficacy is currently being conducted at IMH. It pairs TMS with the algorithm of each patient’s functional magnetic resonance imaging to identify a precise spot on the head where magnetic stimulation can be applied to achieve better outcomes.

In this Health Check podcast episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo speaks to two experts involved in the trial. Dr Tor Phern Chern is a Senior Consultant at the Mood & Anxiety department and Head of Neurostimulation Service, at IMH and Associate Professor Thomas Yeo is from the Centre for Sleep and Cognition at the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:28 How does TMS work?

8:47 Using a tape measure to ascertain the target area

10:34 What is depression?

23:29 Using Professor Yeo’s algorithm to find an individual treatment target

25:52 What is the trial about?

29:27 Envisioning a future of TMS treatments

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, and Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

Follow Health Check Podcast here every month and rate us:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaN

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRX

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaQ

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Joyce Teo’s stories: https://str.sg/JbxN

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

The Usual Place: https://str.sg/5nfm

COE Watch: https://str.sg/iTtE

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!