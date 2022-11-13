A major effort is underway to boost early childhood development and improve outcomes among the young

Years into the future, when today’s children grow into healthy, well-adjusted adults, it will be thanks in part to a major initiative now making headway.

The initiative: A multi-collaborative effort to better understand early childhood development.

The man leading the initiative is Professor Adrian Sandler, 65, who has worked on a range of specialisations, from infectious diseases and health issues, to developmental and behavioural research for over 30 years in the US.

But it was his work with premature babies, some of whom faced developmental disorders and disabilities, that he says was most inspiring.

“Some years later, those same children came back and they were no longer hooked up to machines, ventilators and so on,” says Prof Sandler. “They had made remarkable progress in all kinds of ways.”

Prof Sandler is executive director of the Centre for Holistic Initiatives for Learning and Development (Child) in Singapore.