A little exercise goes a long way, but do working Singaporeans have the time?

SINGAPORE - In my first year of working full-time, I put on 10kg.

Granted, a pandemic was going on. But I was still a student when it started and lockdowns encouraged me to exercise more, not less.

What changed when I started work was not any less desire to work out but simply how much time I had to do it.

A basketball player all my life, I was not used to conceptualising exercise in a way that did not come as a ball game of four quarters and 10 players.

So what counts as exercise and how much should one do of it? A quick Google search unveils a host of different answers from various sources, creating a mess of numbers and information that is a barrier in itself to getting moving.

The new Singapore Physical Activity Guidelines, launched on Sunday (June 12) by national bodies Sport Singapore and the Health Promotion Board (HPB), rationalise official guidance towards healthy activity.

They take in local and international research done since the last set of guidelines was released in 2011 and make sensible, easy-to-digest changes.

For example, the authorities no longer recommend that adults exercise at least 10 minutes each time for a total of 150 minutes a week. Instead, they now recommend 150 to 300 minutes a week of any activity at any duration.

This is in line with new evidence that shows that any activity, regardless of how long it lasts, has benefits.

As knowledge of what is beneficial to health keeps evolving, such national guidelines help people wade through the swamp of information available on the Internet, and set achievable personal goals.

However, the health authorities should not just stop at increasing public literacy, but also tackle the structural issues that prevent people from working out. One big one is finding the time to exercise.

A 2021 study by Assistant Professor Joelle Fong of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy found that about three-fifths of Singaporeans over the age of 50 did not participate in regular leisure-time physical activity.

Her team sourced data from the Singapore Life Panel, a large-scale ongoing study on ageing here, which asked respondents about their participation in physical activity over a seven-month period.