A chance to eat out together at last

People dined out in groups of five for the first time in three weeks after Covid-19 rules were eased yesterday.

From June 21 to Sunday, only two people were allowed to dine at a table, under tightened rules to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Singapore is adopting a calibrated approach to easing curbs, while working to increase vaccination rates.

Last week, the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 said it expects half the population to be fully vaccinated by the end of the month. And if the situation remains stable, the cap for social gatherings could go up to eight.