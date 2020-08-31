90 staff, residents at Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home tested for Covid-19 after ex-employee infected; results all negative

SINGAPORE - A total of 90 staff and residents at the Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home at Silat Avenue were tested for Covid-19 after an ex-staff tested positive.

All the results were negative, said the Ministry of Health on Monday (Aug 31).

The ministry said it had been informed that a care staff who previously worked at the home had tested positive for Covid-19 on Aug 30 in the Philippines.

Her last day at the nursing home was Aug 26, and she had not displayed any symptoms while she was at work.

As a precautionary measure, MOH and the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) worked with the Lee Ah Mooi home to test 90 staff and residents who were identified as possible contacts of the case.

All physical visits to the nursing home have also been suspended until further notice, said the AIC.

The ward and affected areas have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, and staff’s use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) will also be enhanced.

There were 41 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Monday, taking Singapore's total to 56,812.

They included three community cases, comprising a work pass holder and two work permit holders.

There were also seven imported cases, including two Singaporeans and four Permanent Residents who returned to Singapore from India between Aug 17 and Aug 19, and Malaysia on Aug 17.

The remaining case is a work permit holder currently employed in Singapore who arrived from India on Aug 19.

Related Story SGH creates portable chambers that convert wards, ICUs into negative pressure isolation rooms

All of them had been placed on 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, and had been tested while serving their SHN at dedicated facilities.