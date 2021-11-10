90 jobs to be added with expansion of Labcorp facility in S'pore, as biomedical sector continues to grow

SINGAPORE - Around 90 additional research and engineering jobs will be created in the biomedical sector with the setting up of a new bioanalytical laboratory facility by leading contract research organisation Labcorp, and the expansion of its existing central laboratory here.

The combined facility in Jurong East, which is the first of its kind in South-east Asia, "will add cutting-edge capabilities to our thriving biomedical ecosystem" and "make us an even more compelling regional biomedical hub, help us attract more leading-edge investments in the sector", said Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong on Wednesday (Nov 10) at the facility's launch.

"In particular, Labcorp's new Good Laboratory Practice and Good Clinical Practice-compliant bioanalysis and immunochemistry platforms will provide bioanalytical testing services that are critical to early-stage development of biologics and vaccines in Singapore," noted Mr Gan.

He said that job opportunities that come with the expansion include those in the healthcare sector, such as nursing coordinators to facilitate decentralised clinical trials, as well as data engineers to develop artificial intelligence technologies to assist in diagnosing diseases.

The expansion of Labcorp's laboratory will also provide companion diagnostics laboratory testing support, as well as cell and gene therapy testing capabilities.

Companies here will also be able to tap Labcorp's services to speed up the design, development and commercialisation of healthcare technologies, he added.

The expansion - which comes 25 years after Labcorp established its regional headquarters here in 1996 - will add on to the company's 350-strong team.

Mr Gan also noted that in the past two years, other major players in the contract research organisation segment, such as Thermo Fisher, BioNTech, Sanofi and GSK, among others, have announced plans to either set up or expand their manufacturing footprint in Singapore. Seven of the top 10 contract research organisations have expanded their presence here over the past decade.

"The biomedical sector has been and will continue to be a key growth driver for our economy," said Mr Gan, adding that despite the pandemic, the sector recorded strong growth, expanding by 24 per cent last year compared with 2019.