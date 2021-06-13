9 new local infections; cleaner at Ion Orchard among 5 unlinked cases

A 45-year-old cleaner at Ion Orchard was one of five unlinked Covid-19 cases reported yesterday.

The Chinese national, employed by the Hong Ye Group, was asymptomatic. Her infection was detected on Friday after she went for a test at her employer's direction. Her serology result is pending.

Cleaners from the Hong Ye Group have also been linked to earlier coronavirus cases at Changi Business Park.

Ion Orchard has been shut since yesterday for cleaning and disinfection after a number of cases were linked to the shopping mall. It will reopen at 7am on Wednesday.

Singapore reported a total of nine locally transmitted cases last night, a downward revision from the 12 cases reported yesterday afternoon.

This is because three people tested negative after extra tests were done, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

There were no cases in dormitories and nine imported cases, bringing yesterday's overall case count to 18. Six of the imported cases were Singaporeans and the rest were permanent residents.

The other four unlinked community cases reported yesterday are an 18-year-old Singaporean student, a 27-year-old foreign domestic helper from Myanmar, a 57-year-old Malaysian land rigger at Jurong Port, and a 68-year-old Singaporean landscape gardener at Amozonia Landscape.

The gardener received his second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine on May 9, but developed a runny nose and cough last Tuesday.

He sought medical treatment on Friday, and was isolated when his rapid test result came back positive.

Meanwhile, the student had not been in school since May 24. She developed a runny nose and fever last Thursday and saw a doctor on Friday. She was immediately isolated when her rapid test came back positive.

Her serology result is pending.

The foreign domestic helper also developed a fever last Thursday and saw a doctor the next day. She was likewise isolated when her test result came back positive.

The Malaysian land rigger's infection was detected last Thursday through rostered routine testing, and he was immediately isolated. The man received his second vaccine dose on Feb 17.

Tests showed that he had a low viral load. MOH added that another Covid-19 test he took yesterday came back negative.

"He is likely to be shedding minute fragments of the virus RNA which are no longer transmissible... to others, but we have taken all necessary public health actions," it said.

In its update last night, the ministry said that 39 more people have been discharged from hospital or community isolation facilities.

There are currently 125 people still in hospital, one of whom is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Another 266 people with mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still testing positive for the coronavirus are being isolated at community facilities.

There have been 34 deaths in Singapore from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive died of other causes.