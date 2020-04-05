88-year-old man sixth patient to die here

A sixth patient has died from Covid-19 in Singapore, the Health Ministry said yesterday.

The patient, an 88-year-old male Singapore permanent resident, had no recent travel history to affected countries and regions.

He was confirmed to have the coronavirus infection on March 29 and was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) a day later.

The man had been cared for in the intensive care unit since March 30.

He developed serious complications and eventually died. He had a history of heart and kidney disease, cancer and diabetes.

He was a locally transmitted case.

The NCID is extending assistance to his family.

The Republic has seen 1,189 confirmed cases so far, with 75 new cases confirmed as of noon yesterday.

Five others have died from the disease since it first hit Singapore's shores on Jan 23.

• The first two deaths - a 75-year-old Singaporean woman and a 64-year-old Indonesian man - were announced on March 21.

• On March 29, Singaporean Chung Ah Lay, 70, died from Covid-19. He had no recent travel history to affected places.

• An Indonesian man, 68, who had a history of diabetes and hypertension, died last Thursday.

• The fifth person, an 86-year-old Singaporean woman, understood to be one of the people in the cluster at Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home at 1 Thomson Lane, died on Friday.

The number of new imported cases has continued to be lower than the number of locally transmitted ones, prompting stronger new measures, including the shutting of workplaces and schools for a month.

Audrey Tan