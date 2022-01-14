832 new Covid-19 Omicron cases; infection growth rate falls to 1.38

Of the new cases, 543 were local cases and 289 were imported. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
SINGAPORE - There were 832 new cases of the Omicron variant recorded in Singapore on Friday (Jan 14), up from 549 a day earlier.

Of these, 543 were local cases and 289 were imported, the Ministry of Health said in its daily update on Friday (Jan 14).

All in, the total number of new Covid-19 cases was 945 - 582 local and 363 imported - down from the 960 recorded on Thursday. There was also one new death.

The weekly infection growth rate fell to 1.38 on Friday, from 1.43 the day before.

The weekly infection growth rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week, over the week before. A figure of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

There were 185 patients in hospital, with eight requiring oxygen supplementation and 11 in the intensive care unit.

Ninety-one per cent of Singapore's eligible population has completed the full vaccination regimen, and about 50 per cent of the population has received the vaccine booster shots.

As at Friday, Singapore has recorded 290,030 Covid-19 cases, with 840 deaths.

