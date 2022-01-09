811 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; Omicron cases fall

SINGAPORE - The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate here increased for the 15th consecutive day on Saturday (Jan 8), edging up to 1.73 from 1.69 the day before.

But the number of new cases involving the Omicron variant fell from 535 on Friday to 404.

And no new deaths were reported, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily Covid-19 update on Saturday night.

The weekly infection growth rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week, over the week before. A weekly infection growth rate that is more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

MOH reported 811 new cases on Saturday, up from 777 on Friday.

They comprise 544 imported infections, 253 in the community and 14 in migrant worker dormitories.

Of the Omicron cases, 161 are local cases and 243 are imported cases, said MOH.

As at Saturday, Singapore has recorded 284,802 Covid-19 cases in total. The total number of deaths in Singapore from Covid-19 stands at 837.

The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate was at 43.4 per cent, similar to the 43.2 per cent reported on Friday.