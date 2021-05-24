80% of cases in Singapore's current Covid-19 outbreak not vaccinated: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE - There are 78 vaccinated individuals who have been infected with Covid-19 in the current outbreak in Singapore, compared with about 300 unvaccinated cases, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Sunday (May 23).

This means close to 80 per cent of recent cases involve those who have not been vaccinated.

Many of the vaccinated cases are front-line workers, Mr Ong noted.

"International studies continue to show that vaccinations are very effective in preventing infections and severe illnesses," he stressed in a Facebook post on Sunday, debunking the notion that there is no point in getting inoculated as many vaccinated people are infected.

The minister also addressed what he said were the most common questions people are asking about Covid-19 in Singapore, including whether the recent testing operations at Housing Board blocks mean the outbreak must be bad.

"No," Mr Ong wrote. "Testing is a very effective way to prevent further spread. You should feel safer when you hear (about) all these testing ops.

"They help us detect and isolate people early, including persons who are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and would otherwise be missed."

The authorities will be doing even more testing and surveillance moving forward, he added.

He made the point that Singapore's three-day moving average of total community cases has been hovering around the same number - close to 30 - since May 16.

The same average for unlinked community cases was 7.7 on May 16, rose to 12 on May 18 and then fell to six on May 21.

"We are monitoring the situation closely, to see if we are trending up, down or flat," he said.

On the B1617 variant of the virus being airborne and very contagious, Mr Ong noted that Covid-19 has always been spread when a person coughs, sneezes, talks or sings, through droplets and aerosols in the air.