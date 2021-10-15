S'pore reports 8 more Covid-19 deaths, 3,445 new infections

SINGAPORE - Singapore's Covid-19 death toll rose to 215 after eight more people, aged between 61 and 89, died from complications linked to the virus, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday (Oct 15).

Seven were men and one was a woman - all Singaporeans. Three were vaccinated and five were unvaccinated.

All except one had underlying medical conditions, MOH said in its daily update, without giving further details.

Friday was the 26th day in a row that deaths from Covid-19 were reported.

There were 3,445 new Covid-19 infections in total, MOH said, comprising 2,823 new cases in the community, 620 in migrant worker dormitories and two imported cases.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 141,772.

