8 seniors die from virus complications, 3,445 new infections reported

Singapore's Covid-19 death toll rose to 215 after eight more people, aged between 61 and 89, died from complications linked to the virus, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

All were Singaporeans, with one woman among them.

Three were vaccinated and five were unvaccinated.

All except one unvaccinated case had underlying medical conditions, MOH said in its daily update, without giving further details.

Of those who died of such complications over the past 28 days, 26.6 per cent were fully vaccinated and the rest were either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Yesterday was the 26th day in a row that deaths from Covid-19 were reported.

There were 3,445 new Covid-19 infections in total, MOH said, comprising 2,823 new cases in the community, 620 in migrant worker dormitories and two imported cases.

The local cases included 572 people above 60 years old.

Among the large clusters that are being closely monitored by the ministry, three had new cases.

Eleven new cases were added to Econ Medicare Centre and Nursing Home in Buangkok, bringing the size of the cluster to 55.

Of these cases, 54 were residents and one was a staff member.

United Medicare Centre in Toa Payoh saw five new cases, bringing its total to 118, comprising 102 residents, 15 staff and one household member of a case.

Three new cases were added to Acacia Home, bringing the size of the cluster to 14, comprising 12 residents and two staff members.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 141,772.

As at yesterday, there were 16,513 patients in home recovery, 2,951 in community care facilities and 804 in Covid-19 treatment facilities. There were 1,593 patients in hospital, 82 more than on Thursday.

A total of 322 patients require oxygen support, with 48 in the intensive care unit.

So far, 84 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated and 85 per cent have received at least one vaccine dose.

A total of 525,212 individuals have received their booster shots and another 110,000 have booked their appointments.