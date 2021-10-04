8 seniors aged between 60 and 94 die from Covid-19 complications; 2,475 new cases

SINGAPORE - Eight Singaporeans aged between 60 and 94 have died from complications linked to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Monday (Oct 4).

They comprise four men and four women, five of whom were vaccinated and three were unvaccinated.

All of them had various underlying medical conditions, MOH said, without giving more details about their health conditions.

Monday was the 15th day in a row when deaths from Covid-19 were reported, taking Singapore's coronavirus death toll to 121.

A total of 26 deaths have been reported in the first four days of October.

Forty people died from Covid-19 last month, compared with 18 deaths in August.

There were 2,475 new Covid-19 infections reported on Monday, including 1,859 new infections in the community, 601 new cases in migrant worker dormitories and 15 imported cases.

The local cases include 402 seniors aged above 60.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 106,318.

Since Sept 18, the number of new daily cases reported has exceeded 1,000, and since Sept 28, it has breached 2,000.

Of the eight large active clusters where new cases were reported on Monday, the largest was Avery Lodge in Jurong, which had six new cases for a total of 445.

The Aspri-Westlite Papan dormitory, also in Jurong, reported 25 more cases, bringing the total to 156.

There were 14 more cases at the PPT Lodge 1B dormitory in Seletar , taking its total to 124.

Tampines Dormitory reported eight more cases for a total of 169.

And two new cases were added to the tally at the 9 Defu South Street 1 Dormitory for a total of 242.

MOH said there was no evidence of Covid-19 transmission beyond these dorms and that new cases have been quarantined at all the dorms.

Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre had two new cases, taking its total to 282.

MWS Christalite Methodist Home in Marsiling Drive had two new cases for a total of 53.

The virus was transmitted among staff and residents - with the total cases in the cluster comprising 50 residents and three staff members.

The new cases have been quarantined, said MOH.

The 15 imported cases had already been placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore. Nine were detected on arrival in Singapore, while six developed the illness during stay-home notice or isolation.

As at noon on Monday, 1,355 Covid-19 patients were warded in hospitals - up from 1,337 on Sunday.

Of these, 226 need oxygen supplementation, and 35 are in the intensive care unit.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 221 are seniors above 60, MOH said.

About 550,000 eligible seniors have been invited to receive their booster doses, and nearly 299,200 individuals have received them, said MOH. This is about 19,400 more than on Sunday.

Nearly 4.6 million people or 82 per cent of the population, are now fully vaccinated, and 85 per cent have received at least one dose.

Read the full MOH press release here.