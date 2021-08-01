8 new virus clusters, with one at Selarang work release centre

There were eight new Covid-19 clusters yesterday, including one at Institution S2 Selarang Park Complex.

It is a work release centre, managed by the Singapore Prison Service, housing supervisees who are serving the tail end of their sentences on community-based programmes.

These supervisees go to work in the day, and return to Institution S2 after work.

This cluster has five new cases, bringing its total to six.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update that there are now 71 active clusters, ranging between three and 1,027 infections.

There were 117 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases, including 26 from the cluster linked to Jurong Fishery Port.

This brings the total number of cases in the cluster to 1,027.

There was also one new case linked to the KTV cluster, taking its total to 251 cases.

There were another three imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

The total number of cases here stands at 64,981.

MOH closed the Changi General Hospital cluster as there have been no more cases linked to it for the past two incubation periods, or 28 days.

MOH said that as at Friday, 59 per cent of the population have completed their full regimen or received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme, while 77 per cent have received at least one dose.

In total, 7,504,554 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered under the programme, covering 4,299,667 individuals.

Some 3,327,272 individuals have completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 102,840 doses of the Sinovac vaccine have been administered as at Friday, covering 73,793 individuals.

MOH said 604 cases are warded in hospital, with most well and under observation.

There are 33 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and seven in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Of these 40 cases, three are fully vaccinated.

And of these three, two require oxygen supplementation while one requires ICU care as they have underlying medical conditions, MOH added.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from 1,027 cases in the week before to 868 cases in the past week.

MOH said: "We are likely to continue to see a high number of cases in the coming days as we step up efforts to detect them to contain their spread in the community."

The number of unlinked cases in the community has increased from 99 cases in the week before to 273 cases in the past week.

The seven-day moving average number of all linked community cases and all unlinked community cases stands at 85 and 39 respectively.