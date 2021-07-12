8 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 3 unlinked

SINGAPORE - There were 26 new coronavirus cases as at Monday noon (July 12), taking Singapore's total to 62,718.

They included 18 imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of these cases, 13 were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while five cases developed the illness during stay-home notice or isolation.

There were eight locally transmitted cases. Five were linked to previous cases and quarantined, while three cases are currently unlinked.

More details will be announced on Monday night.