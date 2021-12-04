743 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; two seniors die

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 743 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore on Saturday (Dec 4), down from 766 on Friday.

The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate was at 54.7 per cent, down from 57.3 per cent on Friday, said the MOH in its daily update.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate was at 0.63 on Saturday, down from 0.71 on Friday.

This is the 22nd day in a row that the growth rate is below one.

The number refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before. A weekly infection growth rate that is consistently below one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Two people aged 70 died of complications linked to Covid-19, said MOH.

Both had various underlying medical conditions, it added, without giving further details.

The latest deaths take the total number of fatalities in Singapore to 746.

The new infections comprised 707 cases in the community, 24 in migrant worker dormitories and 12 imported cases.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 268,659.

Over the last 28 days, 98.7 per cent of local Covid-19 cases were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, 0.8 per cent required oxygen supplementation in a general ward, 0.2 per cent were in the ICU, and 0.2 per cent died.

As at Friday, 87 per cent of the total population have either completed the full vaccination regimen or had two shots, and 28 per cent have taken booster shots.

The MOH was closely monitoring a cluster at residential care facility THK Home For Disabled @ Sembawang which had four new cases, bringing the total to 19. The cases involve residents and the cluster has been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

