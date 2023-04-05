712 GP clinics have joined Healthier SG so far: Health Minister Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE – A total of 712 general practitioner (GP) clinics have joined the Healthier SG initiative since recruitment of these clinics began in March, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

This is out of 1,200 Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) clinics here, he said in social media posts on Wednesday.

Mr Ong noted that the clinics that have come under Healthier SG include all in major group practices such as Raffles Medical Group and Healthway Medical Group, and most clinics in large primary care networks (PCNs) – which allow doctors to pool resources – such as the Class PCN, which represents 68 doctors and 55 clinics.

The Healthier SG programme is slated to begin in July, starting with those who are at least 60. It encourages residents to enrol with a family GP who knows their health conditions well and can work with them to practise preventive care.

The scheme will also allow people to get free annual check-ups, nationally recommended vaccinations and health screenings.

GPs are key to Healthier SG’s goals, and “tremendous focus” has thus been placed on bringing them on board the preventive care strategy, said Mr Ong.

He added that the authorities are supporting GPs in getting on board the initiative by, among other things, providing grants for information technology upgrades and annual service fees for each resident whom GPs enrol into Healthier SG.

The Ministry of Health has actively sought the views of GPs on the effort through physical and online seminars, he added.

“Most recently, we held a town hall which was attended by more than 600 GPs. We received much feedback, and have adjusted the scheme to make it work for them,” he said.

In his post, Mr Ong thanked the GPs for supporting Healthier SG, which he said would “fundamentally change the health landscape and elevate the role of GPs and primary care”.

“As we work towards enrolment in July, I hope even more will come on board,” he said.