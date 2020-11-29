68-year-old man dies of Covid-19 complications

A 68-year-old man, who had a history of hypertension and heart disease, has died from complications due to Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

The Singaporean is the 29th patient to die from the virus here, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

He had travelled to Indonesia on March 10 for work, and returned to Singapore on Nov 17 after experiencing shortness of breath on Nov 11. Upon arrival here, he was admitted to hospital.

The man was confirmed to have the Covid-19 infection on Nov 18 and died on Friday.

The cause of death was determined to be ischaemic heart disease with Covid-19, said MOH.

The National University Hospital has reached out to the man's family and is extending assistance to them.

The last patient to die here from Covid-19-related complications was a 64-year-old man, as reported by MOH on Oct 12. He was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Oct 4.

Six new coronavirus cases were announced by MOH yesterday, including a locally transmitted community case.

The local case is a 60-year-old Singaporean woman who sells mutton with a co-worker at a stall in Tekka Market.

She lives in Yishun Street 22 with her husband, who has been working at Mustafa Centre for the past few years. She regularly visits her children who live in Bishan Street 13 and Tampines Street 86.

She is asymptomatic and was detected from MOH's surveillance testing of stallholders in and near Tekka Centre on Thursday.

Update on cases

New cases: 6 Imported: 5 (2 work permit holders, 2 work pass holders, 1 Dependant's Pass holder) In community: 1 In dormitories: 0 Active cases: 57 In hospitals: 32 In community facilities: 25 Deaths: 29 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 58,119 Discharged yesterday: 8 TOTAL CASES: 58,205

MOH said all her identified close contacts, including her family members and co-worker, have been isolated and placed in quarantine.

They will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period to detect any asymptomatic cases.

The ministry will also conduct serological tests on the woman's household and family contacts to determine if she could have been infected by them.

The remaining five new cases announced yesterday are imported, and were placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore.

There were no new cases from workers' dormitories, said MOH.

Yesterday's new cases take Singapore's total to 58,205.

With eight cases discharged yesterday, 58,119 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 32 patients remain in hospital while 25 are recuperating in community facilities.