611 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 3 Singaporeans and PRs

SINGAPORE - A total of 611 new coronavirus cases were preliminarily confirmed on Friday (May 29), including three Singaporeans and permanent residents.

The bulk of the remaining cases are foreign workers in living in dormitories.

The new cases take Singapore's total to 33,860.

More details will be released later on Friday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

Thursday was the first time no Singaporeans and PRs were among the new Covid-19 patients announced since Feb 23, which was also the last time Singapore reported no new coronavirus cases.

A total of 1,018 Covid-19 patients were discharged on Thursday, after the MOH announced earlier in the day a change in its discharge criteria for patients.

All patients assessed to be clinically well and no longer infectious by Day 21 of their illness will be sent home without having to undergo further tests.

As a further precaution, they have to stay at home or in their dormitories for seven more days until Day 28.

Previously, patients needed two negative swab tests, 24 hours apart, to be discharged, even if they have not been sick for some time.

It was the fourth time since the first case was reported in January that the daily discharge figure exceeded 1,000.

A 49-year-old pre-school employee, who is a work pass holder from China, is the only community case among the 373 new coronavirus cases announced on Thursday. She is an asymptomatic case that is currently not linked to other cases.

The remaining 372 cases are migrant workers staying in dorms, and the ministry also announced two new clusters which are both dorms. These are located at 15 Kaki Bukit Road 4 and 31 Kranji Crescent.

The average number of new daily community cases has dropped, from six people two weeks ago to five in the past week.

The number of new unlinked community cases has remained stable at two per day for the past two weeks.

Twenty-three people have died from Covid-19 complications in Singapore, while nine who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the outbreak, which began last December, has infected more than 5.9 million people. About 362,000 have died.