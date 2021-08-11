61 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 17 unlinked

SINGAPORE -There were 61 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases reported on Wednesday afternoon (Aug 11).

Of the new cases, 33 were linked to previous infections and had already been placed under quarantine.

Another 11 were not in quarantine when they were tested positive.

The remaining 17 were unlinked cases.

Among the 61 cases are three seniors aged above 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also two imported cases that were detected and isolated upon arrival here, bringing Singapore's total to 65,953.

MOH will give more details on Wednesday night.