61 fined for breaching Covid-19 safe distancing measures at parks, beaches

SINGAPORE - Government agencies will step up enforcement checks at food and beverage (F&B) establishments and other hot spots from next Monday (June 21) when dining in resumes, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) announced on Friday.

This comes as part of the calibrated reopening under phase three (heightened alert) and after a number of individuals were caught breaking the rules.

MSE said that over the past weekend, 61 people were fined for breaching safe distancing measures in parks and beaches managed by the National Parks Board (NParks).

Some were not wearing masks when not engaging in strenuous exercises, or had gathered in groups of more than two. Groups of up to five were allowed to gather again only on June 14.

First-time offenders are fined $300, while second-time wrongdoers face higher fines.

Offenders may also face prosecution in court for egregious cases and higher fines if convicted.

F&B establishments should have safe distancing measures in place before dine-in resumes on June 21. Nightlife establishments can conduct only F&B operations, while activities related to pubs, bars, nightclubs, discos and karaoke lounges remain prohibited.

If establishments are caught breaking these rules, they can get their licences revoked.

Eateries should not allow group sizes of more than two people, even if they are split across multiple tables. They should also prevent groups from intermingling.

Patrons should also do their part by keeping their masks on at all times except when eating and drinking, and not gathering in groups of more than two people.

All water play areas, water recreational facilities, campsites and barbecue pits in parks and gardens managed by NParks will remain closed until further notice.

Agencies will also step up enforcement at other hot spots such as parks, beaches and common areas of HDB estates such as hard courts, basketball courts and pavilions.

Members of the public are advised to check the Safe Distance @ Parks portal for the latest updates on visitorship levels before heading to parks.

Announcing the new enforcement checks, MSE said: "We are at a critical stage of our national fight against Covid-19, as we ramp up our vaccination programme. We seek everyone's cooperation to remain vigilant, socially responsible and unwavering. If we become complacent or negligent, we could well negate all the past efforts and sacrifices we have individually and collectively made."

F&B rules from June 21

For F&B outlets

- Ensure and maintain a safe distance of at least 1m between groups of diners. The distance is measured between the backs, legs, or edge of chairs used by diners.

- Prohibit groups of more than two people. A group of more than two people who are not from the same household is not allowed to dine together at F&B establishments, even if they are split across multiple tables.

- Prevent intermingling between groups.

- No selling of or allowing the consumption of alcohol after 10.30pm.

- No playing of recorded music or sounds, or screening of TV shows or videos.

- No singing is allowed for either staff or patrons. Live entertainment and games such as karaoke, billiards and dice games are not allowed.

- All staff are to keep their masks on at all times.

For patrons

- Keep masks on at all times, except when eating and drinking.

- No gathering in groups of more than two people. Multiple table bookings of the same group are strictly prohibited.

- No intermingling between groups.

- No singing.

- No sitting on cordoned-off or marked seats.

- Maintain a safe distance of at least 1m from other patrons when queueing or waiting.

Additional reporting by Isabelle Liew